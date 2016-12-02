Hotties and Models SEMA 2016

Yearly as we travel to the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, NV one of the most desired jobs of our editorial staff photographers is the fight of who is going to be responsible for taking the photos of the most beautiful woman at SEMA. This year was no different for the Hotties and Models SEMA 2016 coverage we told the entire crew to be responsible for a different hall vehicles along with the amazing booth models in those halls.

If you have never attended the SEMA show one of the largest attractions of the show is obviously the most extreme and custom built vehicles on the planet and the manufacture booths that feature the most beautiful and stunning models on the planet. These manufactures commission these lovely ladies to draw attention to their booth, pass out literature, sign autographs and take photos with customers, on booth feature vehicles and their products. Throughout the years of SEMA getting your photo with a sexy model in Las Vegas at SEMA has become a must do for your Facebook Page.

2016 was our 17th continuous year at SEMA and the Hotties and Models SEMA 2016 was definitely one of the best selection of Ladies ever. If you just look through the 2015 models coverage of SEMA you will see that the alumni in 2015 has several returning models displaying for different manufactures. But one year has not aged them of their beautiful smile, amazing build and positive attitude to push the manufactures brands and make SEMA truly enjoyable for everyone that attends.

Below is a full photo gallery of the Hotties and Models SEMA 2016. Please enjoy this coverage as much as we have enjoyed spending an entire week collecting all these lovely ladies photos for your enjoyment. Photographing this section of the show is truly a huge perk of the job.

Text By: Donnie Babb Photos By: Donnie Babb, Lenny Thompson, Ron McKinnis, E-Rod, Chris Gosda, Dan Davis