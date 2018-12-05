SEMA 2018 Models

Each year that we travel to the SEMA show in Las Vegas, NV one of the most desired jobs by our staff is who is going to photographer the beautiful women of SEMA and who wouldn’t love that job?! Our photographers worked long hours each day of SEMA 2018 to make sure that you got the best!

If you have attended SEMA previously, you know that one of the biggest attractions of the show is the custom build rides along with the most amazing women that are in the manufacturers booths. SEMA 2018 Models are brought out to these booths to draw attention, pass out literature, sign autographs and take photos with customers on booths feature vehicle and their products. If you have friends who also go to SEMA 2018, then you know that getting a pictures with one of the ladies is a must do!

2018 was our 19th year of attending SEMA and the SEMA 2018 Models seem to get more beautiful as each year happens. Although many of the models are consitunously brought back each year, you’ll never know their true age because they all look so good. Their continuous smile, amazing build, love for the SEMA Show, and positive attitude push the manufactures brands and SEMA enjoyable for all around!

If you weren’t able to attend SEMA 2018, dont worry because we have the coverage of every inch of SEMA! We made sure to have multiple photographers stop and see every vehicle, booth, celebrity, and model that they saw and made the best coverage available for you!

Looking for more information on SEMA 2018? Check out their website for information on the 2019 show!

Wanting more on previous years of SEMA? We have what you are looking for!

Photos by: Gauge Magazine Staff