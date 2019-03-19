What Makes Offroading in the Colorado Rocky Mountains More Fun

The Colorado Rocky Mountains provide some of the most beautiful views for off roading in all of the United States. The sheer size and scope of the mountains plus how they glimmer in the sunlight provokes an emotional reaction out of so many people, and I can’t say that I blame them.



Exploring the mountains yourself and going off the beaten trail has its own rewards, plus its own hardships that you’ll have to brave. If you want to go offroading in the Rocky Mountains, know that while it isn’t impossible, there are some things you can do to make your experience a lot easier on yourself and therefore a lot more enjoyable. Even the novice trailrunner can seem like a pro if they prepare themselves adequately, so let’s get into some of the best tips if you think you’ll find yourself in the area sometime soon:

Take Time To Read The Terrain

Some parts of your adventure are going to be easier than others, that’s just a fact of off-roading. If you ever come to a particularly nasty stretch of trail, you should stop to take inventory of the challenges that lay ahead. As opposed to just blasting through the obstacles, those who have significant time under their belt off roading in the Colorado Rocky Mountains know that it’s better to stop and survey the terrain before continuing. Getting stuck or even worse getting hurt will put a serious damper on your trip, so make sure to collect as much information as you can before continuing on your machine. There’s no shame in stopping and getting a good look on foot, so go right ahead!

Be Prepared If You Get Stuck

Unfortunately no matter how awesome & superbly skilled you think you are at off roading, it’s simply a matter of time until you get stuck somewhere. That’s why it’s extremely important to keep some recovery gear on hand. Even something as simple as a floor mat to put down under a tire to create traction can be the difference between a having to stop quick and having to call in a rescue. One piece of gear you should never go off roading without is a 2 inch tow strap with some fabric loops. With one of those you’ll be able to pull yourself out of just about anywhere.

Lower Your Tire Pressure

Lots of people don’t take the time to employ this tip, or even know about it, but lowering your tire pressure will result in more traction once you’re out offroading. Lowering the tire pressure will allow your tread and sidewall to hug rocks and obstacles just a little more tightly and provide the necessary traction to keep you moving along nicely. The more grip you have, the less likely you’ll end up stuck.

Off roading in the Rocky Mountains has got to be one of the best places in all of the continental U.S.A to get in some quality trail time. You’re simply just not going to be able to get the same kind of experience much of anywhere else, with such a diverse trail that changes up every few miles or so and some of the best views in all of the nation.