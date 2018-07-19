O’Reilly Auto Parts Indy World of Wheels 2018

Presented by Ray Skillman

Indy World of Wheels 2018 was held at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis, IN from February 9 to February 11, 2018. For three days full of fun, this show had customs, hot rods, trucks, motorcycles, and more on display!

This year, the Motorama Special Section featured Traditional Rod and Customs along with vintage car movies and live music from Art Adams band on Friday and Big Wall and The Homewreckers on Saturday. You can also see GaugeMagazine.com’s Feature Builder Section in this area as well!

Throughout the entire show The Pinstriper Panel Jam and Charity Auction was happening with all proceeds going to benefit the Indiana Youth Diabetes Foundation. Working along with Pinstripers for the Charity will be Ryan Evans from Counts Customs, he will also be meeting with fans of the show on Saturday and Sunday.

It is always a fan favorite to go and see their favorite celebrity that came and attended the show. Fans swarm the area to try and make the celebrities and get an autograph. This year, the show had WWE Superstar Big Show, Dave Kindig from Kindig-it Designs, and Jerry Mathers from Leave It to Beaver.

As usual, Indy World of Wheels 2018 did not disappoint. With loads of well done show cars, a variety of styles, years, makes, and models, there was something for everyone to enjoy. One show stopper for everyone were the custom Semi Trucks and the always notable, the Oscar Meyer Wiener Mobile.

Despite the horrendously cold weather, spectators and enthusiasts packed the area ready to big on the work of Ryan Evans along with the several other pinstriping pieces that were available for auction. If this wasn’t amazing and motivating start to the car show season, we don’t know what it!

Photos by: Chris Gosda