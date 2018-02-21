Picking Up the Pieces After a Car Accident

There’s been a car accident, and someone you love was killed. All at once, there are a million things to do, and you’re expected to do them immediately after facing a monumental devastation. You might even have been in the accident with them, and now that you’re injured and brokenhearted, you’re given a to-do list. The car insurance agent assumes he or she is the first person you want to talk to right now, as they try to figure out if they’re liable for any damages. There will be bills from the funeral home and hospital. They won’t care that your child, partner, spouse, sibling or parent didn’t get to come home from the emergency department. The urge to turn your phone off and cry yourself to sleep will be too powerful to resist, some days.

You can’t quite tell if everything is going through your head at once, or if there’s nothing at all up there, kind of like the static on an old TV. Grief replaces the shock in slowly graduating waves of inconveniently-timed emotion. There are funeral arrangements and finances to handle. You might have your own injuries, if you were in the car. It’s important to focus your energy on taking care of yourself during all of this, and mutually lean on whoever is grieving with you. There are still people who love you, and the one you lost would want you to be okay.

Unfortunately, in these situations, there are going to be legal questions. Chances are, you’ve already had to speak to the police following the accident, whether you were involved or informed afterwards. Insurance companies and law enforcement will want to know who was at fault. This is never an easy discussion. The lost loved one might have caused their own accident, and no one enjoys saying that out loud. Even harder to hear is that a driver caused an accident that resulted in the death of his or her passenger. Oftentimes, the driver of one vehicle causes the death of a driver or passenger in another vehicle. To accept and handle any of these situations while you’re grieving a loss is certainly too much to ask, but here we are.

When you find yourself mourning a loss that was caused by someone’s negligence or carelessness, you might feel like you only have strength enough to accept it and move on, but it’s not always so simple. Too often, there are children or spouses or partners left behind who deserve whatever stability and security can be offered. Funeral costs and the financial entanglement of the estate might call for some kind of compensation for the loss you’ve suffered. There are companies who are experienced in handling wrongful death in a supportive and caring manner.

There is no cure for real sorrow. There is only time, and the hope that time will allow you to bring moments of happiness in now and then. Getting through the aftermath of a fatal accident will allow you to grieve and reacquire as much normalcy as is possible now.