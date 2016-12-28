Gauge Magazine

60th Anniversary Portland Roadster Show

60th Anniversary Portland Roadster Show 2016

Portland Roadster Show 2016

Show flyer for Portland Roadster Show 2016

60th Anniversary Portland Roadster Show 2016 was a bigger and better show than the years before it.  For years, the Portland Roadster Show has been displaying automotive art crafted from the passion and vision of the automobile.  Hundreds of applications come in each year, and only a few are chosen to be shown at Portland Roadster Show ranging for cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

The Portland Roadster Show 2016 has a challenge called the “High School Challenge,” which shows off vehicles that students in local high school automotive programs have worked on.  They are allowed to show their vehicle at the show for free and must be available for 4 hours during the show to answer questions specific about their vehicle.  Then, those who are attending the show are allowed to vote on which vehicle they believe are considered the hottest ride!

If chosen the student vehicle is chosen as a “Pride in Performance” award winner, they will be given $500.00 to their high school automotive program from the sponsors Les Schwab and the Multnomah Hot Rod Council.

The Portland Roadster Show official web site has information up about its 2017 show including dates, celebrities, pricing, and events, check out their website for information and coverage of the previous years of this show.

hot rod flames

These flames look amazing on this fender of this hot rod
crazy vw bus

This VW Bus is the most amazing craftsmanship we have ever seen.
custom airbrush

Kandy Paint, Custom Airbrush and Big Wing! What more could you ask for?

Photos by: Ron McKinnis

