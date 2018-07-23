How to Prep Your Cars for a Trade

Like it or not, there will come a time when you have to trade your vehicle. Whether you want something else to use in your long road trips, or you simply want to wrap your fingers around a vintage model, trading vehicles is always a good way to swap out your car without spending too much on financing for a new one.

If anything, you will want a car that matches the value of your current vehicle. This is where things get a little problematic for tradies since it’s not easy to have a good trade if you happen to own an old vehicle. Your goal, in this case, is to trade your car for something that’s higher both in value and in terms of performance.

Indeed, in order to get the best deal, it’s crucial to make the necessary preparation before you can negotiate terms with a dealer. Get an amenable trade-in by using these essential tips:

Update the appearance of your cars exterior

First impressions last, and when it comes to trading vehicles, it’s essential to make sure your car looks tidy from the outside. With that said, you can consider giving your car a good paint job and a stylish finish. Make sure the windshield and windows are polished to perfection as well. Also, make sure to give a car good scrubbing that will get rid of grime and mud. With rust, the process can be complicated, but once you follow the right steps you can do a miracle on your aged old ride.

Clean out the interior

Appraisal is not only focused on the outside. You also need to impress a dealer by prepping the interior of the vehicle. This would mean vacuuming the rugs and car seats to get them free of dirt, and replacing old seat covers with new ones. Make sure to use soft brushes to scrub the upholstery. For the dashboard, give it a thorough wiping using a cleaning solution. Make sure that the chemical is safe for vinyl.

Get an inspector to help you

If you want a thorough evaluation of your vehicle, you might as well get someone to inspect it for you. A certified vehicle inspector uses state-of-the-art equipment to determine the performance of any type of car. This frees you from the time-consuming task of evaluating the vehicle yourself since you have someone who has the required expertise to make the proper evaluations. If you live in Australia, you can pay for vehicle inspections for Perth tradies that offer the right services for the best value.

Make minor repairs yourself

Why bother bringing the car to an auto shop for small repairs? If the issues are manageable, you can simply do the work yourself to save money and time. If it involves changing the oil or fixing the windshield wipers, you can DIY these things if it’s possible — after all, there are a lot of online tutorials to help you out. Otherwise, you can hire a professional repairman, but this would cost you, and this would lower the value of your car as a result.

