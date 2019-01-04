Printed Edition of January Issue Now Available!

By Gauge Magazine in Gauge Magazine 2019
94 pages, published 1/4/2019
January 2019 issue is here and we want to wish you a Happy New Year! The car show season is not far away, but lets help you get your winter fix! Starting off with our event coverage, we first have East Tennessee Showdown 2018 and this show had so much to offer! Between the free moonshine tasting and amazing rides, this was one show you didnt want to miss.
Next up we have 16th Annual Pacific Car Show, with not only some of the best rides around but also a beautiful location, there is no question as to why this is named one of the largest shows in the region!
20th Annual Funfest for Air-Cooler VW raised the bar for car shows! Allowing in VW of any year, size, and model but also bringing in a slalom course and lower mower races, this show changes the game!
Features rides are up next, and we first have John McConnells 1966 Dodge Charger. This Charger is SICK and we are loving the way it looks.
Gary Novacks 1950 GMC 100 and this is one ride that everyone will want to get their hands on.
Gerrad Campbells 1986.5 Nissan Hardbody has had a lot of hard work into it and you can see that it paid off!
Nick’s Body Shop for this month is Sienna Castillo and you’ll love not only the ride in this photoshoot, but the girl as well! Gauge Girl for January 2019 is Felicia and she is BEAUTIFUL! Don’t miss out on her up and close photoshoot and personal interview!
Check out digital version HERE>
