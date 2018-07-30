Protecting Your Car After Purchase – How to Find the Right Coverage for You

There’s no feeling quite like driving your new car off the dealer lot. Getting excited about your new purchase is only natural. However, it is important to take a step back to ensure your wheels are properly protected.

Buying a car represents one of the most expensive purchases you will make in your lifetime. Therefore, you need to ensure you have the right cover in place to avoid any nasty surprises in the future.

However, with so many insurance and warranty options to choose from, it can be difficult to find the right options for you.

Warranties

The brand, age and spec of your new car doesn’t matter; unfortunately things do go wrong from time to time! Faults often manifest themselves suddenly and without warning – a nasty surprise, and even worse if you’re out of warranty! Although major faults are more common in older vehicles, newer cars are not immune. Style and type of driving, road conditions and quality of maintenance are all examples of variables that can place wear and tear on your car, and lead to major components being damaged.

Therefore, it may be a good idea to get an extended warranty on your new vehicle – particularly if you expect to quickly rack up the miles. However, don’t be fooled by a headline offer. Remember – if it looks too good to be true, it often is! The terms and conditions of some warranties require an additional purchase such as a vehicle service agreement.

Buying a warranty from the dealership at the point of purchase may sound like a sensible idea. However, dealership warranties are often expensive in comparison to specialist independent suppliers and may not offer the same level of cover.

Finding a transparent warranty provider with a clear, uncomplicated policy is often the best way forward.

Insurance

Basic third-party car insurance is a legal requirement. However, it is important to properly protect your investment. Therefore, getting the right type and level of cover for your vehicle is essential. Again, buying direct from the dealership can offer relatively poor value for money; buying from an independent, trusted provider can be a good way to get the right type and level of insurance for less. ALA are an example of a reputed provider of GAP insurance – many people choose this type of insurance because it generally offers a high level of cover for a low price.

Covering Your Back

It’s important to spend some time to find the right cover for you and your vehicle. Failing to do so may cost you dear in the long run – financially and emotionally!