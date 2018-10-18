Race Star’s New Pro-Forged Pro Stock Wheel Reaches NHRA’s Winner’s Circle

KEARNEY, MO – The NHRA Carolina Nationals marked an important milestone for Race Star Wheels. Jason Line, whose KB Racing Summit Racing Equipment Chevrolet Camaro runs on Race Star’s new Pro-Forged Pro Stock wheel, took the victory – his first of the season.

“We congratulate Jason and the entire KB Racing team on their victory this past weekend,” said L.B. Davis, owner of Race Star Industries. “We are thankful that our wheels were chosen to be on this car.”

Known for their quality drag racing and street performance wheels, Race Star ventured into the elite ranks when Line’s Pro Stock began testing and using their newly designed Pro-Forged wheels. “Jason’s feedback on our wheels continues to be very instrumental,” said Davis. “Everything we believed that the wheel was capable of was proven. The wheel can take the power; but most importantly, the Pro-Forged wheel provides a much more stable platform to launch and that will contribute to the success of drivers and their race teams.”

For Davis, seeing Line win a national event with Race Star Wheels is surreal. “Jason and his team brought our wheels to the forefront,” said Davis. “Along with Jason’s tuning capabilities, he drove the car like we knew he could. To have Race Star Wheels on a Pro Stock car and in the winner’s circle – that’s a dream come true.”

For more information on the new Pro-Forged Pro Stock wheel, contact Race Star Industries at 888-492-9394.