Rainology 2018

Presented by Mother Nature at Slamology 2018

We always try to plan ahead at Slamology for whatever weather may come at us. We have been very lucky these past few years to have clear skies and warm (sometimes too warm) weather. Mother Nature decided we had run out of luck for Slamology 2018. We have decided to change our name for 2018 to Rainology.

When registrants came on Friday the skies were clear and the morning started off cool. It wasn’t until right around 2 when everyone started to line up when the real heat kicked in. We tried our best to keep the registration tent cool but the heat was out doing us. It came to a point where our staff was so worried about everyone standing in line that we began to bring out waters to everyone. Later on, the rain had hit and it was only the start.

Saturday was very nice in the morning! Since it was the first day of the show we were excited to see that the bad weather had moved passed us and we were able to host yet another amazing show. Then noon hit us. The storm that came in had spectators hiding under tents to stay dry and also to hide from the huge gusts of wind that went flyers, tents, and anything else flying throughout the raceway. After the storm, it went back to being sunny and beautiful with a cool breeze. We were thankful for the short rain shower after that!

Sunday was what turned Slamology into Rainology. The morning rain had hit us early and although we were prepared for the rain and any thunder and lightning that was coming. We were not prepared for the freezing cold morning and tornado warning that hit us. In the morning, spectators were seen searching for vendors who sold sweatshirts due to the ice cold morning that no one was prepared for during the usual hot summer weather. Once the break in the rain hit, many had decided it was time to enjoy a quick cruise and began packing up before the big storm hit.

For safety reasons, we decided to move the awards to the new building at the very south side of the track. No matter if there was a thunderstorm or a tornado, everyone inside of the area was safe. It hit around 4 o’clock and the sirens local to us had gone off. Staff checked the weather and it was a tornado warning. All staff and spectators were told to move to the nearest building (if they were not at awards.) It is our first and foremost responsibility to make sure that you and our staff is safe during any situation. Staff went around and picked up anyone that was out in the weather and made sure they were moved to somewhere safe.

Only a few minutes later we were in the all clear. There was not much damage to anything, but the flooding was what got us. Although the shower was over, our staff continued to trek on through the flooded patches of ankle high water. We do this show for you, no hard weather will stop us from continuing on! In the end, the weather may have gotten to us but the show was still a blast none the less.

We cannot thank you all enough for coming out and enjoying Rainology 2018 with us! We know that the weather can always be a bummer for anything, but we appreciate you for understanding that sometimes mother nature has a different plan!

The weather this year has had a toll on many car shows. Lay’d out at the park had two full days of rain but don’t worry! Their 2019 show will be AMAZING!

Thank you to our Title sponsors Gauge Magazine, Orion Car Audio, and Co Sponsor Sky High Car Audio!