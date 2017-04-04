Road Rocket Rumble 2016

Road Rocket Rumble 2016 was 3 days of Rockabilly excitement! The show was held at the Clarion Waterfront Hotel in Indianapolis, IN from June 16-18. Road Rocket Rumble 2016 shows Pre-65 only hot rods, customs, gassers, and traditionals.

Road Rocket Rumble 2016 showed more than just sick rides, they also had a pin-up contest, live bands, burlesque shows, and much more. They also have vendors that come from all around the US, so you were sure to have all your building wants and needs! Road Rocket Rumble 2016 has its website up and running with information for the 2017 and previous years content. We also have years of previous Road Rocket Rumble content, just for you!

Photos by: Todd Atkins