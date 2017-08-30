Run to the Hills 2016

Run to the Hills 2016 was held on November 5, 2016 till November 6, 2016 at Cherokee Park in Morristown, Tennessee. This one of a kind show had over 125 vehicles entered into the show this year. Every year Run to the Hills hosts a toy drive right before Christmas. This year over 300 toys were donated to children with Freaks of Nature donating the most toys and won the club toy drive award!

Welchs Chop Shop made the amazing trophies that were given away to those whose vehicles were out of this world! Best truck was given to the owner of an amazing red Chevy C10 and best car given to a creamy blue VW Jetta. All of the rides that came and attended the show were all unique and out of this world! We cannot wait to attend the next show and see who gets the top awards!

We went around the entire show collecting up pictures of what we thought our fans would love, we ended up taking pictures of every vehicle that was there! Spectators and owners were seen speaking with the owners about their rides and exchanging ideas with each other on how they could better their vehicle! Run to the Hills 2016 had nothing but a positive vibe from everyone the entire show.

Run to the Hills 2016 has their next show planned for November 11, 2017 at Cherokee Park. This year the show has announced that it is now a MECA event! With the crowd constantly growing and new and improved vehicles attending, you’ll want to head to that next show!

Be sure to keep up to date on information for the next show by checking out Run to the Hills facebook!

Photos by: Logan Wade