Scr8pfest 2016

Scr8pfest 2016 was held at Powerhouse Recycling in Salisbury, NC from August 26-28. This years show was very special, as the proceeds went to Levine Children’s Hospital to support those in need of just a little more assistance. Scr8pfest 2016 was full of fun events such as Club games, Draggin Contest, Burnout Contest, Bikini Contest, and a Limbo Contest! The show gives out awards for the Top 50 rides and Specialty Awards.

The vehicles that come to Scr8pfest are all completely unique and special, since Scr8pfest 2016 welcomes all rides. Customs, classic, lowriders, chevys, fords, anything and everything you could want to see is at this show! Scr8pfest 2016 has its facebook up and running with information for next years show along with content from previous years shows! Interested in more Scr8pfest? We have years of previous coverage for Scr8pfest and many other shows!

Photos by: B-Bop Thomas