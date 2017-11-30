SEMA 2017 4×4

SEMA 2017 4×4 was held in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 30-November 2. SEMA 2017 was one of the best places to be if you are looking for some of the most impressive 4x4s. We couldnt keep our eyes off of each 4×4 that we passed, they outdid their selves for sure and we loved it! SEMA 2017 was held in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 30-November 2.

This year a Jeep claimed Hottest 4×4- SUV at SEMA! Since 2010, Jeep Wranglers have won this award and no other vehicle has won since then! Every year at SEMA vehil emerge that are embraced by the aftermarket community. The exhibitors are at the forefront of the industry and have a unique ability to indentify the hottest vehicles for future trends. The award that the Jeep claimed this year show the vehicle that the industry leaders have selected, and we love the Jeep they picked!

The 4x4s this year were some of the best we had seen. A few that stuck out to us are pictured below, you’ll see why they are our favorite!

SEMA has gone on for many years and we have made sure to cover as much of it as we can, just for you! Be sure to check out all of this years coverage and our previous years as well. Each year has something new and unique in every category, so there is surely something that will catch your eye!

Interested in previous coverage of SEMA 4×4? We’ve got that coverage that you are looking for!

Looking for more information on SEMA? Check out their website!

Photos by: Chris Gosda, Dan Davis, and E-Rod