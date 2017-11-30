SEMA 2017 Bikes

SEMA 2017 Bikes was held in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 30- November 2. SEMA 2017 Bikes is knowing for showing large amount of vehicles that range from 4x4s to domestics but SEMA also saves a special spot for those who are givent he opportunity to come and show the hard work that they have done to these amazing motorcycles! We enjoyed walking around and checking the amazing vehicles that came, but the motorcycles have a special place in our heart!

As we walked through gazing at each motorcycle that we passed, we had many that caught out eye. Including the two below, not only were they rides that we would have no problem riding around town with but also ones that we knew our fans would love!

Ever year, SEMA is held in Las Vegas, NV and people who have put a lot of hard work and dedication into their vehicles get invited to come and show that vehicle. People come from around the world not only to show their vehicle but also to promote their business and also to look at all the vehicles that have arrived! Each vehicle at the show seems to be a show stopper, there isn’t one vehicle that seems to show over the other. We love stopping to take pictures not only of the vehicles that attend, but the motorcycles, models, celebrities, and much more that you all love to see!

Interested in previous years of SEMA Bikes? We’ve got that coverage for ya!

Interested in more information on SEMA? Check out their website!

Photos by: Chris Gosda, Dan Davis, and E-rod