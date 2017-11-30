SEMA 2017 Domestic Cars

This year SEMA 2017 domestic cars killed it again! SEMA is held in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 30-November 2. SEMA draws hundreds of domestic cars from all around the world but they also bring in over 60,000 domestic and international buyers! Looking around the show this year, there wasn’t one domestic car that didn’t catch your eye. We loved seeing all the older rides that had been touched up to fit into the newer age rides.

One ride that stuck out to us the moment we saw it was Ken Blocks 1400bhp Hoonicorn V2. This ride is an absolute monster! Block called this ride “The absolute most frightening thing I’ve ever driven,” the 1965 Hoonicorn Ford Mustang RTR has two twin-turbo steups pushing 21 lbs of boost into the V8- complete with added methanol.

Want to see this ride in action? Check out Ken Blocks 140 bhp Hoonicorn V2 doing some insane drifting. Watch his ride hang along the razor edge of the legendary Pikes Peak hill climb with many obstacles in between! WARNING:This will put you on the edge of your seat!

SEMA is held in Las Vegas, NV and show cases vehicle that have been invited to the show. Also, those who are in the automotive industry are also invited to show off their business, make connection, and check out some bad ass vehicles!

Photos by: Chris Gosda, Dan Davis, and E-Rod