SEMA 2017 Import Cars

SEMA 2017 Import Cars had rides that many people will never be able to see upclose, but don’t worry we got pictures of them for you! Many of the rides that attend SEMA are specifically built for this event, which is exciting to see what they all can do! Although many of the vehicles that were import rides were going to be used for racing, there were many that were not used for that!

With all of the import cars that attended, there was sure to be something that would catch you eye. We had quite a few that caught our eye, because they were all amazing and unique in there own way. We picked out a few of our favs, and you can see why they are our favorite!

Our goal, as always, is to make sure that you get the most out of our ocverages, that’s why we made sure we got pictures of every vehicle that we could! We know you will love all the rides and of course the many extras that come along with this coverage!

SEMA is held in Las Vegas, NV and invites those whose vehicles shows their hard work and dedication toward their vehicle. We, at Gauge Magazine, strive to get the best of the best coverage just for YOU through each showcase that SEMA has whether its celebrities or it is Semis and Haulers.

Photos by: Chris Gosda, Dan Davis, and E-rod