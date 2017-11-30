SEMA 2017 Roll out

SEMA 2017 Roll out is something that many attendees look forward to. The show is from October 30 and lasted until November 2 but by the end of the first day, many attendees question going home because there is so much to see and you are beyond drained. But they all stay, ready for the fourth and final day of SEMA just to head out and watch the Roll Out.

SEMA 2017 Roll out if an amazing parade that leads to the official after-party, otherwise known as SEMA Ignited. The show shuts down at 4pm and all of the runnings cars that were packed into and around the massive Convention Center prepare to roll out in front of thousands of fans. The first few cars that start the parade are usually the Optima Ultimate Street Car Invitational cars, who were invited to a final round of the Ultimate Street Car Association at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Many of the vehicles that attend SEMA are not typically street legal. With SEMA, they are given a rare chance to hit the road legally. Now its not the entire distance that they are allowed to drive, but it is still something!

The parade also brings out the celebrities that attend SEMA. This year Jay Leno was seen in a Ford Mustang riding in the parade, smiling ear to ear. You can also see many other celebrities throughout the parade enjoying themselves, but not as much as Leno himself was.

All of the vehicles, except those that are not street legal, then drive over to a HUGE parking lot where everyone gets out and enjoys all the rides that are around them as well, this is where SEMA Ignited happens, the after party.

Interested in previous years coverage of SEMA Roll Out, we have that coverage you are looking for!

Interested in more information on SEMA? Check out their website!

Photos by: Chris Gosda, Dan Davis, and E-rod