SEMA 2017 Daily Show Coverage

The Gauge Magazine crew is in Las Vegas, NV attending SEMA 2017. We are here to make sure that you get the best coverage from SEMA in the quickest way possible! Gauge Magazine will be going live on our Facebook page to give you a coverage that will allow you to feel like you are right there with us and answer any questions that you may have. We are posting each day of the SEMA event with hundreds of pictures of all the excitement. Don’t miss the Cars, Truck and Models!

SEMA 2017 brings in businesses from around the globe to come and show the new products that will enhance your ride for the 2018 season. This year, we will be doing live interviews with many of the businesses that are showing off their new products and getting an upclose look at the coolest vehicles of the show! Last years SEMA show brought in more than 70,000 domestic and international spectators and buyers, we are expecting this year to be the biggest year yet!

Make sure you stay connected with our Facebook Page so you never miss out on this SEMA Coverage!

Looking for previous years of SEMA coverage? We have been traveling to Las Vegas, NV since 1999 for exclusive coverage of the show! Make sure to check out the archives!

Photos by: Gauge Magazine Staff

Day 1 – Tuesday October 31, 2017

Day 2 – Wednesday November 1, 2017 COMING SOON

Day 3 – Thursday November 2, 2017

COMING SOON

Day 4 – Friday November 3, 2017