This year the SEMA Truck raised the bar to its highest limits! We thought last year had some of the tallest rides we had seen, boy were we wrong! It seems that each year the owners of these rides take their rides home and raise them more and more, and we are loving it! Besides, who would go to SEMA and not make sure that they see all the new and improved Trucks?

From restored classic trucks to brand new trucks with aftermarket customization, SEMA is sure to have something for everyone. With other auto shows often putting trucks in the shadows, SEMA makes sure that these rides are upfront and center, almost impossible to miss! We made sure that we got some of the best photos of each Truck we saw, just for YOU!

Semis took over the show this year with decking out their rides in ways we have never seen before! Each Semi was completely different than the next and had its own feel. We were able to get up close and personal with many of them. Besides who wouldn’t love to be passed by one of these bad boys while on the interstate?

SEMA has gone on for many years and we have made sure to cover as much of it as we can, just for you! Be sure to check out all of this years coverage and our previous years as well. Each year has something new and unique in every category, so there is surely something that will catch your eye!

Photos by: Chris Gosda, Dan Davis, E-Rod