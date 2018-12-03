SEMA 2018 Import Rides

SEMA 2018 Import Rides brought in many rides that people may never be able to see anywhere else. Many of these import rides were built specifically for SEMA, but compared to the previous years before, this had to have been the best year for the Import Rides! These rides were low to the ground and uniquely styled.

Every Import Ride was completely different than the next. Many of the rides were lowered or used for racing, but there were still some that were just used for show. The graphics that were on the Import Rides were AMAZING, there were so many small details that you couldn’t help but want to get closer and closer to get a better look.

The Imports took over the show this year, with close to 1,000 attending! It was hard to be stuck at each ride because they all had something new to offer. We cannot wait to see what the Import Rides will bring to the show next year. We know that you will love all the Import Rides that attended because we did!

SEMA invites those who have worked hard tirelessly on their vehicle to make sure that it is the best with the newest technology. This also allows those to attend education seminars and to also see what others have done with their rides as well. We, at Gauge Magazine, strive to get the best of the best coverage just for YOU through each showcase that SEMA has whether its celebrities, 4×4, Semis, or Haulers.

Photos by: Chris Gosda, Erod, and Chromey