SEMA 2018 Live Coverage

SEMA 2018 was a huge hit just like it is every year. If you are a lover of the automotive industry, then you know that it is a chance of a lifetime to be able to attend and see the unique and completely custom rides that are brought out as well! We made sure that we got some of the best live coverage so that you can enjoy the show as well!

SEMA 2018 brings in businesses from around the globe to come and show the new products that will enhance your ride for the 2019 season. This year, we will be doing live interviews with many of the businesses that are showing off their new products and getting an up close look at the coolest vehicles of the show! Last years SEMA show brought in more than 90,000 domestic and international spectators and buyers, we are expecting this year to be the biggest year yet!

The SEMA Show is held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. It is among the largest conventions held in Vegas. The 2013 SEMA Show drew about 60,000 buyers. The displays are segmented into 12 sections, and a New Products Showcase features nearly 2,000 newly introduced parts, tools and components. In addition, the SEMA Show provides attendees with educational seminars, product demonstrations, special events, networking opportunities and more.

Whether you are into 4×4’s, imports, domestics, or even models and celebrities, there was something at SEMA for everyone to enjoy! We made sure to get coverage of every inch of the show just for you!

Live Coverage by: Gauge Staff