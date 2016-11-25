SEMA Ignited Event 2016

SEMA Ignited 2016

SEMA Ignited was definitely a hit, just like it is every year but it just seems to get better and better! Ignited is an after party that allows all of those who participated to take their vehicles out of the Las Vegas Convention Center and head over to the Gold Lot to show them off to the public, media, attendees, and guests. This is a rare opportunity for those who weren’t allowed to attend the because the show is not open for the public, so these event gives an opportunity for the public to come and eat foot, meet the celebrities, jam to some music, and see iconic builders and displays. Also, before the SEMA Ignited event starts, those who chose to attend the SEMA Cruise. This event also allows those to share pictures and videos of all of the customized vehicles that they got during the show and share conversations over what they felt and saw over the show.

This hauler was one of the major highlights at the show. Not only does it look amazing from the front, but imagine driving behind this vehicle; you’d think that buggy would fall right off! But don’t worry, that buggy is safely attached! There were so many things about this vehicle that makes it unforgettable: the color scheme, lifted, hauling the buggy, and so much more!

The Ignited Show was and always is an amazing way to end 5 days worth of trying to see every vehicle in the whole convention center, which is damn near impossible! We made sure to get the best of the best coverage for you of the Ignited Show, but we also have previous coverage of SEMA Ignited as well!