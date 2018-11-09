SEMA Ignited 2018 is held on November 2, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Auto enthusiast and consumers were invited to attend SEMA Ignited 2018, which is the official after party.

SEMA Ignited 2018 is different than the SEMA Show. Ignited allows for the general public to come out with the industry leaders, celebrities, and award-winning custom vehicles for a cruise, the Formula Frift, Nitro Circus, Cackle Cars, and more! Attendees had the amazing opportunity to view hundreds of customized rides that feature the newest and most innovative products that the SEMA Show 2018 had to offer.

At SEMA Ignited 2018, there was: food, music, celebrities and the culmination of the SEMA Battle of the Builders competition which has more than 250 competitors who have been working on their amazing rides for the title of the Ultimate Vehicle Builder.

The 2018 Battle of the Builders Champion is Kyle Tucker with a 1969 Chevy Camaro. The top 4 Finalist were Kyle Tucker in the Hot Rod Class, Eddie Pettus in the Truck/ Off Road Class, Rod Neilsen In the Sport Compact Class, and Kyle Kuhuhausen in the Young Guns Class.

The Formula Drift was held from 3 pm – 3:45 pm and the attendees were loving it! The Formula Drift Drivers included: Kyle Mohan, Josh Robinson, Taylor Hull, Dai Yoshihara, Fredric Aasbo, Vaugn Gittin Jr, and many more!

With a 15 minute break to allow all the rides to get into position, the cruise started at 4 pm while rides filled the drift lot. The crowds filled the area around the Drift Box as vehicle went around, showing off what they brought to SEMA 2018. This was a time where those who had brought their vehicles to the show were able to have a little bit of fun!

All in all, SEMA 2018 was an amazing time, as always. From the SEMA pre-party until the SEMA Ignited, everyone had their best foot put forward and the rides were out of this world!

Photos by: Chris Gosda

Formula Drift

SEMA 2018 Cruise