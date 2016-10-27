SEMA is one of the most amazing weeks of the year for anyone in the custom automotive world. The top manufactures are on display ready to do business with all industry companies and show off their latest products. They do this buy sponsoring or building the most radical vehicles they can. If you have never had the oppertunity to see SEMA up close take a look at some of our 2015 SEMA Show Coverage Here.

One of the most amazing part of SEMA is the after hours parties and being in Las Vegas. Yearly Freaks of Nature Car and Truck Club host the Official SEMA Kick Off Party at Hogs and Heifers Saloon just off of Fremont Street experience. Typically about a thousand people and 100 of the coolest rides in the Vegas area show up to celebrate the kick off of the week of a lifetime experience.

Nearly 10 years ago Shannon “Freakmaster” approached us about being a part of the Kick off party. After about 30 seconds of thinking we said hell yes what do you need from us.. So over a few beers and wings we agreed to produce an award that would become a tradition to win as a car show participant at the event. So we went to work and talked to our metal wizards over at TR Manufacturing in Garrett, IN and come up with an award that was not only bad to the bone, easy to put into your suitcase, and stick up to the SEMA experience in General. Every year we have been producing this award for the Party and the Freaks just keep growing the madness every year.

Check out these photos and video of the 2016 award and stay tuned for additional coverage from the show all week long.