SEMA Photos November 1, 2016

SEMA is the largest and baddest show on the planet.  Yearly our entire staff travels to Las Vegas, NV for the ultimate in custom automotive coverage and excitement.   For 2016 day 1 SEMA coverage Dan Davis and Lenny Thompson hit the floor early and grabbed a nice little gallery for you to enjoy.   Please make sure to follow us on Facebook and come back to this page through out the day as we will be loading live coverage throughout the week.

big foot at sema
Big Foot Monster Truck made and appearance at SEMA 2016
dodge dually on air ride
This Dodge Dually on Air suspension is a crowd favorite
blazer on custom wheels
This Blazer is just amazing featuring custom billet wheels
custom frame on mini truck
This custom frame makes this mini truck one to see!

Enjoy this photo gallery of SEMA 2016 Day 1

