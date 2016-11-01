SEMA is the largest and baddest show on the planet. Yearly our entire staff travels to Las Vegas, NV for the ultimate in custom automotive coverage and excitement. For 2016 day 1 SEMA coverage Dan Davis and Lenny Thompson hit the floor early and grabbed a nice little gallery for you to enjoy. Please make sure to follow us on Facebook and come back to this page through out the day as we will be loading live coverage throughout the week.

Enjoy this photo gallery of SEMA 2016 Day 1