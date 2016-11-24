Semis and Haulers at SEMA 2016

Semis and Haulers at SEMA 2016 were a show stopper this year. With all of the amazing details, color schemes, and audio coming from the semis and haulers was absolutely outrageous, definitely not something that you would expect from a semi; but then again, these are not your regular semis or haulers! Each semi and/or hauler was a completely unique experience and nothing was ever the same or even similar between any two vehicle. We made sure to get amazing coverage and special pictures of inside and outside of the vehicle so you could see every little detail that these owners put into their vehicles.

This semi is one that caught the eye of many of those who are interested in Semis and Haulers.. Even some of those who are not too into these! The color scheme on this semi was an odd color scheme but they fit together so well, especially on this vehicle. This is one that if you ever see out on the street, you better move over or you’ll be under! This semi is for sure one of a kind and something we did not want you to miss! Not looking for Semis and Hauler Coverage, we have coverage over many of the other vehicles and rides that were at SEMA, and previous years as well!

SEMA is held in Las Vegas, NV and invites those who have visibly put a lot of work and dedication into their vehicle. They invite vehicles anywhere ranging from 4×4 to motorcycles; also, they invite those who are in the automotive industry to come and converse about business, show case their business, and to get coverage of some of the amazing vehicles and rides that are there!