Severed in the Midwest 2017

Severed in the Midwest 2017 was held on August 19, 2017 in Seymour, Indiana. The show is held one day and is hosted by Severed Ties of Indiana. You wont regret attending this show for all the amazing rides, entertainment, and fun makes this show one of a kind!

This year, the show benefited Casa Del Toro Pit Bull Rescue. One of two pups come out each year to the show for the attendees to see the pup that they all worked together to rescue. You can see how happy everyone is including the pup as it gets to go out and have a fun day outside. Along with benefiting a rescue, they also held a raffle that had amazing items from companies all around to support the scene. This was fun for everyone!

Severed in the Midwest 2017 had 100 plus attendees come and fight for a custom painted Yeti trophy. These trophies were hand painted with some of the coolest designs around. Together the community of custom builders and owners come together to celebrate their favorite passion. Without a dout, a handful of the finest quality rides gathered together this year, congrats to all the winners!

This show serves as a gathering place for some of the lowest and most exceptional builds in the automotive industry. If you are looking for a show to attend this year, this is one you want to have marked down! Severed in the Midwest 2017 was a family friendly show for sure, with every man, woman, and child with a love for custom rides come to share the show experience.

Interested in more coverage of Severed in the Midwest? We have years of that coverage just for you!

Looking for more information on Severed in the Midwest? Check out their facebook!