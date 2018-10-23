Severed in the Midwest 2018

Severed in the Midwest was held on August 18th-19th, 2018 at the Horseshoe Southern Indiana Casino in Elizabeth, Indiana. If you have ever attended Severed in the Midwest before, you know that this year was one of the best!

The show used to be only a one day show but with the crowd continuously growing and also wanting more, they made it a two day show! The show started at 8 am on Saturday with the raffle starting at 3 pm. Each year, the show puts on a raffle with the proceeds going to benefit a charity. This years charity was the WHAS Crusade for Children. The WHAS Crusade for Children raises money for agencies, schools, and hospitals to make life better for children with special needs.

With the show being as big as it is, the vendors and sponsors this year were amazing! From Drivn Clothing, Low Rider Depot, Grinder TV, and much more. If you were in need of something whether it was swag or parts, there was a vendor there that had what you were looking for.

It was an amazing atmosphere at Severed at the Midwest 2018. The venue was full of attendees and spectators who were able to come together and show their love for custom rides. Attendees were seen conversing with one another figuring out ways to make their ride the next best thing. The entire show was full of music, laughter, and good times!

Awards were given out on Sunday at 1 PM for the Best of Show and Top 15. Best of Car went to Dale Deburger and his 1959 Chevy Brookwood Wagon and Best of Truck when to Ronnie Dean and his Chevy Silverado. Top 15 went to Jimmy Neeld, Jenna Richardson, Jeremy Paul, Darren Gigear, Jim Hrabe, Chris Stanley, Dustin Jones, Roy Paxton, Tony Neumann, Tiffany Blair, William Weakley, Charlie Hobbs, Aaron Bratcher, Dustin Puzey, and William “Mailman” Mackin. Congratulations to all of the winners, your rides were amazing!

Photos by: Lhea Alisha