Shenanigans 2016

Shenanigans 2016 was held on August 13, 2016 at Lions Park in beautiful Nampa, Idaho. Those who were attending rolled in around 2 while paying an entry fee of $20. Pre-registration was available to those who wanted to just roll on through without making the stop! All vehicles were welcome to Shenanigans 2016 with a portion of the proceeds going towards school supplies for local kids in need. Those who attended the show also showed support by donating to a fellow minitruckers family who was battling cancer.

For more information on next years show, check out their Facebook page which is full of information and contact information to help you with any questions you may have.

Interested in more coverage by Gauge Magazine? We have yuears of previous content from all around the United States!

Photos by: Ron McKinnis