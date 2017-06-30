Slamology 2017 Awards

Slamology 2017 had over 1500 registered vehicles come to the show. Each truck, car, bike, or contraption was one of a kind and caught the eye of people throughout the crowd. We couldn’t thank you all enough for coming out and supporting our show! Each vehicle that we registered was classed and then allowed to go through our judging lanes. With each vehicle, our judges inspected every nook and cranny to make sure that whatever vehicle was given an award deserved it. This year was very difficult for our judges because they felt that each vehicle deserved a trophy of their own, but unfortunately they were only given a 1st-3rd trophy for each class.

With over 50 classes and 1500 vehicles that were going to need to be judged, the judges spent hours going over every vehicle in each class debating on which vehicles deserved an award. With our judges final picks, we support them 100% in their choices and were excited to give out the awards at the main stage! The crowd supported each person that was given a trophy with an uproar of applause. People were seen taking pictures and shaking hands to those who were competing against each other in the same class.

Speciality awards were also given out to those who were hard working and cared for others like the Ricky Burke Memorial Award which was given to Malvin Weaver. Another being one given to a staff of Slamology who had shown hard work and dedication to making Slamology even bigger and better than what it was before, which was given to Shelly.

Our awards are custom made, it is our way of saying thanks to those who had put in hours of hard work and then come to show off their ride and support to our show! Again, we couldn’t thank you all enough for an amazing year for Slamology 2017.

Slamology has its website up and running with information for this year and next years show!

Looking for more Slamology Coverage? We have years of previous Slam Coverage dating back to the first show!

Photos by: Gauge Staff