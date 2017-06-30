Slamology 2017 Car Audio Contest

For the past few years, Slamology has been known as the Largest Car Audio Contest in the world and has increased the number of vehicles coming in to compete each year. Slamology 2017 officially was the largest Car Audio Contest ever in the world, and we cannot thank you all enough! Vehicles came from all around the United States to come and show off the amazing systems that they had in their vehicle, and the competition was very high this year. Even some of the largest and greatest names in the audio contest attended to compete for top honors or to show off their latest systems!

For 2017 Slamology featured four different audio organization’s consisting of DB Drag, MECA, IASCA and USACi. Each organization has it own rules and types of formats for audio. Competitors work for months to make their sound perfect for when they come to the show in hopes of winning one of our one of a kind awards, along with bragging rights of course. Demos were being done all around the audio area along with thousands of hair tricks by the minute, all of this combined into a huge influence for those who are wanting to take the step forward on joining the madness of car audio world.

Thousands of spectators that came around to the audio area has seen audio builds, but they had never seen anything like Slamology before! \ Everyone was in awe of all the audio participants that came out and showed off their builds. It was an amazing year for our audio crowd out there and we can’t wait to see what Slamology 2018 has in store!

Slamology has its website up and running with information from this years show and next years!

Photos by: Gauge Staff