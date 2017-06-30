Slamology 2017 Limbo Contest

Slamology 2017 Limbo Contest was a huge blast this year! The Limbo Contest was separated into three categories this year: Truck, Car, and Contraption. For vehicles to be able to enter the limbo contest they must be registered into the show, must be operable, must travel under the limbo stick under their own power, and a few more. For contraptions, it still must be registered into the show, must have some sort of power whether it be electric, fuel or human power, and a few more rules there as well. We had some pretty clever contraptions this year that showed up. Many children worked with their parents to build a ride that would go the lowest to win an award in the contraptions category and others were adults that worked hard to make sure that their ride was the lowest of the low.

For trucks and cars, we had seen some of the lowest vehicles this year. Along with that, we also had some of the most unique vehicles come through as well. The Limbo Contest is one of our favorite evens that goes on at the show because it allows all ages to come and compete with whatever they have been working on the hardest whether it be a car, truck, or contraption. An Award was given to each category that had the lowest ride go under the Limbo bar. What once was a fun game for kids, is now a game for the car world and its much more fun that way!

Here are your 2017 Lowest Vehicle of Slamology winners!

Lowest Truck – Toyota Pickup- Scott Angew Lowest Car – Chevrolet Cavalier- Lee Nicholson Lowest Contraption – Honda Rukus-Quint Brown

Photos by: Gauge Staff