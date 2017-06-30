Slamology 2017 Music Festival

The 2017 Slamology Automotive and Music Festival Brought in some of the very best “All Indiana Musicians” to Rock the XS Power Main Stage this year all weekend long. This year Slamology offered a wide selection of music that the audience could enjoy ranging from Country, DJ’s, Rock, EDM, Hick Hop, Rap, and Funk all with exact set times which performed right on schedule. Each year Slamology likes to showcase Indiana Musicians to the worldwide audience that comes to enjoy the festivities at Slamology.

Kicking off Saturday of the XS Power Main Stage was Country Artist Joe Hess, who recently opened up for National Country Artist Sam Hunt VIP Party at Klipsch Music Theater and Rodney Atkins to name just a few. Following Joe, Bulletproof and The Fool, which just opened for Tech N9ne at Old National Center, performed a riveting set of Indiana Hip Hop at its best. Pumping up the audience, DJ Sets between Jay Smilez , Niko Florez, and Seany D really showcased just a few of the finest DJ’s in the state and surrounding areas.

Heating up in the afternoon, TRAJIK w/ Special Guest from Game Face Entertainment, really put on a hell of a show bringing out some of his newest material from his new album “Masterpiece” which just dropped on ITUNES, Google Play, Amazon, and more.

Heating up to the Saturday Headliner – EDM artist SHY GUYS SAYS put on a never stop, don’t stop, won’t stop show that was pure excellence.

Finally, coming off charting on 4 Billboard Music Charts just weeks before Slamology, Country Artist Chris Hosier Romped, Stomped, and Mud-Stepped his way all over the XS Power Main Stage putting on an awesome show for the crowd.

On Sunday, Main Stage stayed rather busy with Haughville kicking it off with a nice crowd of spectators showcasing their musical genius. Heartland Heretics blew the main stage away with the punk infused, rock tones and slick riffs. The Sunday headliner, and no stranger to the Slamology Main Stage, was Hip Hop, Funk super-group Legacy of Triumph, lead by vocalist Radamez Williams who put on one of the very best performances we have saw from them in many years.

Each year our music festival gets bigger and bigger with bands that come to show off their amazing skills. Make sure you don’t miss out on seeing some of the very best musicians rock the main stage each and every year.

You can find more information for this year’s show and next at Slamology.com

Interested in more coverage of Slamology? We have Slam Coverage dating back to the first show!

Photos by: Gauge Staff