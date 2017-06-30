Slamology 2017 Trucks

Slamology 2017 trucks were out of this world this year! We had trucks come from all around the United States to come and show off their unique interior, custom paint jobs and graphics, and much more. Spectators came to gaze upon the completely custom rides and ask questions about what each owner did or used to make their truck as amazing as it is. This year at Slamology 2017 we had our biggest year ever with over 1500 vehicles and almost double that with spectators. If you had an amazing, one of a kind ride, this was the place to be to show off! If you missed your chance to come this year, dont worry! We plan to have next year even bigger and better, make sure to come out and have fun.

Each vehicle that was registered to be shown at Slamology 2017 was able to be judged in whatever class their vehicle fell into, and it was a really hard decision to pick our winners this year! Each ride had its own strengths and weaknesses but each one deserved a first place trophy. Our judges went over every inch of detail for ours and debated for hours figuring out which ride deserved what trophy. Although it was difficult our judges made the right decision! We want to thank everyone that came out and showed their trucks, you all were amazing and so were your vehicles. We hope to see you all again next year.

Photos by: Gauge Staff