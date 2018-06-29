Slamology 2018 3x Car Audio Contest

Presented by DD Audio

Slamology 2018 Audio Contest is sponsored by DD Audio. The show was held at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis, IN on June 9th and 10th 2018. Slamology has been known as the Largest Car Audio Contest in the world and we are proud to continue on that legacy! If you are a true car audio fan, then this is one part of our show you do not want to miss!

This year, we had some of the largest and greatest names in the audio world come and compete for top honors and to show off their latest and greatest systems. Attendees came from all around the world just for this contest, and we were far from disappointed. With clean and clear sound being heard from miles and miles away to some of the most amazing demos, the audio event was kicked up a notch from any previous!

The PRV van was one that always had a crowd around it no matter what! Whether it was doing hair tricks or people just coming around to look at what the ride had to offer.

Thousands of spectators that came to the area had seen and heard previous audio builds, but it was a whole new ball game this year! Everyone, from child to the elderly, were seen enjoying people show off their systems along with the thousands of hair tricks being done in the demo area. Everything done is the area combined was creating a huge influence for those who were waiting for that push to take the next step into joining the amazing world of car audio.

Photos by: Gauge Staff and Luke Schaller