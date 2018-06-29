Slamology 2018 Awards presented by: Incriminator Audio

Slamology 2018 Awards is sponsored Incriminator Audio. Each car, truck, bike, or contraption is absolutely amazing and we could not be more grateful for everyone who made the journey out to come and support our show.

Whether you pre-registered your vehicle or registered the day of, each vehicle was classed and then allowed to go through our judging lane. Each judge went through and inspected every nook and cranny of every vehicle to make sure that all of your hard work and dedication was taken into to note. Every year seems to get harder and harder for our judges to pick out who deserves each award.

Best of Show Award was given to John Wargo for his 1967 Pontiac Lemans. Congratulations John Wargo!

There are special awards that are given each year that are very near and dear to our hearts here at Slamology. The first being the Ricky Burke Memorial Award which was presented to Jimmy Raley for being the perfect example of what Ricky memory is about! Being honest and kind hearted and a hard core mini trucker! Another Special award is our Hats Off Award. This Award goes to a member of the Slamology Staff who has truly worked their hardest to make sure that Slamology is even bigger and better than what it was before, for 2018 this award was presented to Rob Snodgrasss for 15 years of dedication to the show and making sure that we have an amazing music festival every single year.

Our awards are custom made, it is our way showing that we appreciate and notice your dedication and love for the automotive world. We know this is more than a hobby for you and we appreciate all that you do!

Thank you to Tr Manufacturing for the amazing custom trophies, and to Indy Body Werks for painting all the 1st-3rd place awards that are placed inside all the glass mugs. We could not do this without you!

Photos by: Gauge Staff