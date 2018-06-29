Slamology 2018 Bikes and Contraptions

When many people think of a car show, they think of trucks and cars, but at Slamology we welcome whatever you’ve got as long as its custom!

At Slamology 2018, the motorcycles or Bikes this year were AMAZING. These weren’t like the bikes that you see at the Harley Davidson Shop, these motorcycles had been custom painted, had audio systems, and many more additions. The owners of these rides had taken their motorcycles and flipped into what they had pictured for it from the beginning. With a lot of time, money, and dedication their motorcycles came out on top and they look SICK!

Others had taken the time to take things such as their golf cart, cooler, or wagons and make them like no other. Many people had taken what was a regular wagon that they had once pulled their children in, to completely custom, pin stripped rides with motors. We always love seeing what people are able to put together to make sure their contraption or ride is one of the most noticeable things at Slamology 2018.

Within the past few years, we have had a few special rides attend our show that aren’t ones you normally see. This year, we had Polaris Slingshots attend. This rides are some of the coolest things we have seen! Each Slingshot had a different look than the one it was beside and had something special about it.

Thank you to all who brought out their motorcycle or contraptions, they were all amazing!

Photos by: Gauge Staff