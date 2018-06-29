Slamology 2018 Hydraulics

Slamology 2018 Hydraulics is sponsored and presented by RNL Customs, Rob at RNL is a 6 time world champion and has been with slamology for 15 years straight as the hydraulic sponsor. He works hard every year to make sure we are able to continue on with our annual Hydraulics show and keep the scene alive!

Hydraulic Hoppers and Dancers had come from all around just to show off what their ride can do, and with the spectators going crazy over the hydraulic show, it brought on some amazing competition. Ranging from mini trucks to classic’s , the hydraulics show is always a huge highlight for Slamology 2018. The Hydraulic Show is always a family and fan favorite!

Spectators were seen and heard from the stands getting hyped up as each owner came up to make their ran dance and hop. Our favorite part of every hydraulic show, is seeing how each owner gets into making their ride hop the highest and seeing how excited it makes the fans. This is one of our favorite parts of Slamology and we are happy to have it return every year!

Photos by: Gauge Staff