Slamology 2018 Semis

Slamology 2018 Semi Show

Presented by David Brothers Designs

Slamology 2018 Big Rig Roundup presented by David Brothers Designs. This aren’t just any semis that you see going down the interstate, the owners of these semis are committed to a goal of exposing individuals to the lifestyle of an operator. Along with the bragging rights that come along with owning an amazing Semi.

The Semis were a huge attention getter for anyone who attended the show. Everyone was used to seeing the same rigs that drive down the highway not going as fast as you would like them to, these are ones that you would be content driving behind or beside just because they are the sickest thing around! When getting an up close look at each one, you could see not only the owners love for the operator lifestyle, but also their love for customizing their rig.

The exterior of each rig was amazing, but the interior was out of this world! They have taken the hobby of customizing rides up to a whole new level. There is a huge level of respect to those who put in so much time and money into making these rigs look like something many have not seen before!

We cannot thank the owners enough for coming out and letting us show off your Semis! Special Awards were given from the Gauge Magazine staff to show our appreciate and dedication to the lifestyle they life!

Photos by: Gauge Staff