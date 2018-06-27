Slamology 2018 Tattoo Contest

Hosted by Steel Rod Tattoo

Slamology 2018 Tattoo Contest is sponsored and hosted by Steel Rod Tattoo in Indianapolis, Indiana. The tattoo contest was held at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis, IN on June 9th and 10th 2018. Whether you had the sickest back piece or regrettable drunk tattoo, we wanted to see it!

The poor weather on sunday was not stopping anything this year, especially the Tattoo Contest. Spectators and participants swallowed the area for the Tattoo Contest to see what tattoos and piercings people were ready to show off (or ashamed to.) The awards were broken down into these specific categories for the contest. Where the participants won 1st-3rd place awards in these classes; Automotive, New School, Pin-Up, Portrait, Cover Up, Leg , Arm , Back , Traditional , Small Black and Grey – Below 6″, Large Black and Grey – Larger than 6″, Small Full Color – Below 6″, Large Full Color – Larger than 6″, Piercing, Worst Tattoo, Overall Male – 1st Place Only, Overall Female

It was a tough and close choice for our professional Judges. All of the tattoos were amazing in their own way and hearing about many of the stories behind these tattoos made it even harder. With the crowd assisting our judges on who they believe should be the winner by cheers, the choices were made. There were also a few times were someone had won more than one class. The gentlemen who won the overall male trophy for his dragon chest piece, had also won first place back piece for his full owl back piece.

Whether you won a trophy for having one of the best tattoos in your category or you won a trophy having the worst tattoo around, we appreciate you all for sticking around during the harsh weather! Congratulations to all of our winners!

Photos by: Lenny Thompson