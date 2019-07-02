Slamology 2019 Awards

Sponsored by: Incriminator Audio

Slamology 2019 was held at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis, IN on June 8-9th, 2019! Slamology 2019 Awards are sponsored by Incriminator Audio. Each car, truck, bike, or contraption is absolutely amazing and we could not be more grateful for everyone who made the journey out to come and support our show.

Whether you pre-registered your vehicle or registered the day of, each vehicle was classed and then allowed to go through our judging lane. Each judge went through and inspected every nook and cranny of every vehicle to make sure that all of your hard work and dedication was taken into to note. Every year seems to get harder and harder for our judges to pick out who deserves each award.

All of the awards that we have are hand made and hold a very special place in our heart! But, there is one award that is very near and dear to our hearts, that is the Ricky Burke award. This award doesn’t just go out to anyone, this goes to someone who holds the perfect example of what Ricky was all about; being kind hearted, caring, and having a huge part in the car show world. This year, that award went to our very own Gauge Magazine Editor, Dan Davis. Congratulations Double D!

Our awards are custom made, it is our way showing that we appreciate and notice your dedication and love for the automotive world. We know this is more than a hobby for you and we appreciate all that you do!

Thank you again for another amazing year, we appreciate you all! See you in 2020!

Wanting to see who won Slamology 2016 Awards? We have that coverage you are wanting!

Needing more information on Incriminator Audio? Check out their website!

Photos by: Gauge Staff