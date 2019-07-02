Slamology 2019 Cars

Slamology 2019 was held at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis, IN on June 8-9th, 2019! Every year, since the beginning of Slamology, there has always been a friendly competition between the cars and trucks that attend Slamology. Its always a close call on who wins, but this year both sides brought out their best rides and we are torn!

Friday is always a good day to come out to the track. Although the show is not on, you are able to come and register your ride and/or pick up your pre-registration packet. This always makes an amazing opportunity for attendees to also see what others are bringing out to the show and check out the competition!

Saturday was the DAY! All of the rides came out and filled the Raceway full of custom, lowered, lifted, and audio rides. You could see the custom rides cruising down the cruise lane or chilling out for the car show, but you could also hear many of them from miles away! Not only was it amazing time for those who registered their rides, or our vendors who came out, it was also an amazing time for our attendees and staff as well!

Check out this custom Ford! It was very hard to miss as it is not only one of a kind, but absolutely stunning. We loved having this ride and all of the others at Slamology 2019!

Although Mother Nature was not on our side for Sunday, that didn’t stop everyone from enjoying the show! The Cars of Slamology 2018 were doing their last few cruise laps, staying hidden from the rain but still showing off what they’ve got.

We cannot thank you all enough for another amazing year of Slamology!

Photos by: Gauge Staff