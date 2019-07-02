Slamology 2019 RC Racing

Slamology 2019 was held at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis, IN on June 8-9th, 2019. A few years ago we introduced RC Racing into our show to add something new that would make all ages happy, and it has been an amazing time!

For the RC Racing, we bring in professional RC Racers who brings in the RC Cars to race it at the show through a track that is constructed just for the show! If you personally had your own RC Car, you were able to bring it out to the show and compete it the RC Race. If you chose not to race, you could still bring your RC Car out and have a great time!

Saturday racing started at 11am and lasted until 6 pm. Most RC races are just for fun and show, but we decided to take it up a notch and add in cash prizes! Sunday races started at 11 am and lasted until 3pm. Winner from the race on Sunday would be the one to take home the complete potluck of $500!

The RC Car Racing was broken down into classes along with specific class. Check those classes out below!

10th Scale Street Outlaws

1st Place = $150.00 2nd Place $75.00 3rd Place $25.00

Must be 1/10th scale platform

Run what you bring

No battery limit

132 ft track

1/8th Scale GT Class

1st Place = $75.00 2nd Place = $50.00 3rd Place = $25.00

Must be a 1/8th scale platform

Run what you brung

No battery limit

165 ft track

No Belt Cars ( if enough belt cars show up we will have a class for them)

2 Wheel Drive Street Eliminator

1st Place = $60.00 2nd Place = $30.00 3rd Place = $10.00

Must be 10th scale platform

Must be 2 wheel drive

Rubber tire only (No Foam Tires)

The body must be over the tires

2 cell battery limit

Congratulations to all our winners and we hope to see you all back in 2020.

Interested in more information on Slamology? Check out our website!

Check out the Slamology 2018 Bikes and contraptions coverage, you won’t regret it!

Photos by: Gauge Staff