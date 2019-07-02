Slamology 2019 Semis

Presented by: Davis Brothers Design

Slamology 2019 Semis are presented by Davis Brothers Design. The owners of these semis are committed to a goal of exposing individuals to the lifestyle of an operator. Along with the bragging rights that come along with owning an amazing, one of a kind Semi.

Many people are used to seeing the semis that most do when heading down the interstates or near a warehouse, but this Semis, are completely unique and are some of the SICKEST Semis around! When getting an up close look at each one, you could see not only the owners love for the operator lifestyle, but also their love for customizing their rig. These rigs are not like to ones that you see out on the interstate!

Check out this big rig that caught the eye of many! With the beautiful exterior with a matching interior, how could it not be a show stopper for many?!

It is hard to not have a huge amount of respect for the owners of this Semis as you can see the hard work and dedication that they have put into making their Semis one of a kind. Seeing their vision that they have for their ride come true is also something that we loved! The owners of these Semis made this part of the show completely unforgettable for many, including us!

We cannot thank the owners enough for coming out and letting us show off your Semis! This was an amazing time not only for the Slamology staff but also for our attendees, it was an amazing sight to see all of the rigs.

Wanting to see what Slamology 2018 Semis had to offer? Check it out now!

For more information on Davis Brothers Designs? Check out their website!

Photos by: Gauge Staff