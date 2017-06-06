The largest and Loudest Automotive and Music Festival Returns this weekend to Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis Indiana. Spectator tickets are available at the event for $10 for a one day pass or $15 for a Two day pass.

You can still register your vehicle for $60 at the event during these times.

Friday June 9, 2017 2pm till 9pm (registration only no show) Get a speed pass for Saturday Morning Saturday June 10, 2017 8am till 4pm Sunday June 10, 2017 9am till 12 Noon

For all Event info visit the slamology web site

