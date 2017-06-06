Gauge Magazine

Slamology This Weekend!

The largest and Loudest Automotive and Music Festival Returns this weekend to Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis Indiana.    Spectator tickets are available at the event for $10 for a one day pass or $15 for a Two day pass.

You can still register your vehicle for $60 at the event during these times.

Friday        June 9, 2017   2pm till 9pm (registration only no show) Get a speed pass for Saturday Morning Saturday   June 10, 2017     8am till 4pm Sunday      June 10, 2017    9am till 12 Noon

For all Event info visit the slamology web site

See previous slamology trucks coverage here!

