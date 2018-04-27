The Sparks Show 2017 hosted by DropEm Wear

The Sparks Show 2017 was held in Sevierville, Tennessee from August 11 to August 13, 2017. This year was the 4th annual show held at the Sevier County Fairgrounds in the heart of the Smoky Mountains. Drop Em Wear hosts the show and makes sure that each year this show is always one of the best to attend!

The show starts off on Friday night with the Pre-Party hosted by No Regrets. Big Papa featuring Oh Brother performed while everyone enjoyed pizza and corn hole. Everyone loved coming together before the start of the show the next day.

The fairgrounds were packed with lowered, bagged, and lifted vehicles. The Kentucky All Star hopper and dancers performed with several cars and trucks in the hydraulic show this year. It was no surprise that there would be a ton of entries to the show this year with everything going on, but it made it hard for the judges to pick who would win an award.

Justin Wyatt Took home Best of Show Truck with his 92 Mighty Max, Frank Waka won Best of Show car with his bagged 2016 VW Passat, and Promoters Choice went to Steve Robinson with his one of a kind convertible Mazda! Freaks of Nature took home the Club Participation award for the 3rd year in a row, congratulations to all of you!

The Sparks Show is a family supported and run event. Adam Tripp and his family along with Don Dizzy Davis and the rest of the crew do an outstanding job with the show. Be ready for The Sparks Show 2018 set fir August 10-12!

Needing more information for next years Sparks Show? Their Facebook page has all the information you need!

Photos by: Logan Wade