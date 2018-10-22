Stay Safe in the Sun

The sun is a wonderful thing. Most people enjoy being outside on a nice sunny day and will take basking on the beach over being stuck inside any day. The downside is that the sun is so powerful that it can actually cause significant damage to the skin as well as to the interior of your car. However, you can still get the best of both worlds and get that tan you want while keeping wrinkles, dry skin, and skin cancer at bay.

The sun on your skin is a wonderful thing, but you need to take the necessary precautions to keep you and your family safe when you are out in its rays. You also want to keep your vehicle in pristine condition as well. So be sure to park in the shade whenever possible or in the garage. This will help to keep it nice and cool. In extreme cases, the sun can even cause your car’s paint to fade and to lose its shine.

You can also get your windows tinted which will add protection to the interior of your car, as well as a nice aesthetic touch to the exterior of your vehicle. While retractable window shades for your car are ideal for keeping your children or passengers out of the sun’s rays while driving, there are many other options. Car window tinting and paint protection film through Top Edge Window Tinting in Long Island, NY, for example, will protect your car’s paint and provide comfort, UV protection, and more!

Your car can also get “sunburned” to an extent. The sun will fade anything that is left in its path for long periods of time. It can also melt certain items such as plastics, chapsticks, or anything else that is left in a hot car. It can also cause the dashboard of your vehicle to fade and crack over time. To prevent damage to the interior of your car tinted windows are very effective and they add a nice touch to the overall look of your vehicle.

You should get into the habit of always applying sunscreen. Even in the winter. If you’re going outside at any time of the day you need to put on sunscreen. There’re many face moisturizers and makeup products that already have sunscreen in them so you can do your regular routine without having to apply sunscreen as well. Just be sure to check on the label of your beauty products or moisturizer to ensure that it does contain some SPF protection, as not all products do.

In the summertime, it’s a good idea to apply sunscreen liberally even if you have already applied a product that contains some SPF protection. You should always buy sunscreen that offers at least 30 SPF. You should also look for a sunscreen that offers a “broad spectrum” of protection. This will ensure that you will have coverage against both UVA as well as UVB rays. You should also reapply sunscreen throughout the day and especially if you are in the water.

Don’t underestimate the power of a good sun hat or baseball cap either. Whatever hat you decide to go with should have about a 3″ brim to ensure that it protects your face. It will give you some extra protection as well as keep your head from getting burned. Your hair will not protect your scalp from a significant sunburn. To get the maximum amount of protection, you want to apply your sunscreen at least 20 to 30 minutes before heading out into the sun and reapply every two hours or when you are done swimming. Whatever comes first.

Many people do not put on nearly enough sunscreen. You need to apply about 1.5 fl oz which is about the amount that would fit into a single shot glass. Don’t forget the sunglasses and make sure that they offer 100% UVA and UVB protection. Try to avoid being in the sun when it is the hottest, which is between 10 in the morning until four at night. Keep in mind that certain surfaces reflect the sun to an extent, as well such as the sand, water, and snow, so you are more likely to get burned. If you are planning a day of fun in the sun, you will want to pack an umbrella, as well.