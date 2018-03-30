Street Style Car Club 8th Annual Picnic

Street Style Car Club 8th Annual Picnic is held at the Sommer Park in Peoria, Illinois on August 12, 2017. This picnic is open to everyone and anyone. Rides of all kinds were welcome as well ranging from muscle cars, imports, donks, motorcycles/bikes, and more. Street Style stated that if it had wheels, it needed to be there!

People come from all around Illinois just to attend this family fun event. Whether you are there for the DJ playing mixes, the amazing rides, or the fresh roasted pig with all the fixings, there is something here for everyone! All around the show you see everyone who attended with a smile on their face the entire time. The atmosphere that this show brings is what continues to have attendees come back each year, including us!

Attendees who brought a ride with them were seen cruising around the area, airing out, blaring music, and some just sitting with their ride enjoying the show. Kids were seen checking out the rides with their family and even more were seen playing at the playground located right by the show! This show brings rides and people together to enjoy an event that has a little bit of everything.

With a show like this that is packed full with fun, make sure that you have this event on your car show list. Pack up your family and head over to Sommer Park to enjoy the atmosphere that keeps bringing attendees back!

Interested in more information on StreetStyle Car Club 8th annual Picnic? Check out their facebook page!

Photos by: Chris Gosda